ST. LOUIS - Studies show an estimated 30 to 50 percent of people snore.

It can wreak havoc on relationships preventing both you and your partner from getting a good night's sleep. Doctors stress the importance of treating snoring but it's typically been with invasive machines and masks.

Dental sleep expert Dr. Jay Ohmes discusses a new treatment using a state-of-the-art laser that could help some achieve more peaceful night's rest.