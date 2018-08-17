Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter – ‘Officer in need of aid’ in north St. Louis

Next mission for women with military service: Run for office

A woman inspects the wheel from the Cruiser U.S.S. St. Louis at the Soldiers Memorial Military Museum in St. Louis on February 28, 2016. The building, which honors the lives of all those who have served in the military, is closing to undergo a major, $30 million, two year transformation. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

WASHINGTON – Women with military experience, many of them combat veterans, are among the record number of female candidates running for office this year.

Some aspire to change Congress, where veterans account for just 1 in 5 lawmakers. Most of the candidates are Democrats and many are mothers. Some have retired and are looking for other ways to serve.

The female veterans have expertise in national security and veterans issues, with a track record of thriving in institutions dominated by men. Regardless of party, they cast themselves as the antidote to bitterly partisan politics _ describing themselves as “mission-driven” and trained by the military to work toward a common goal.

Today, just four of the 535 members of Congress are female military veterans.