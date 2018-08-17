× Second mental evaluation scheduled for suspect in officer shooting

BALLWIN, Mo – The man charged with shooting and paralyzing Ballwin police officer Mike Flamion was in court Friday. Antonio Taylor was challenging the health examination that found him mentally unfit to stand trial.

FOX 2 reporter Kelley Hoskins says that Taylor’s objection has been withdrawn and a second mental evaluation has been scheduled. The next hearing is set for October 19, 2018.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Taylor wants to fire his public defender and represent himself at trial. He denies shooting officer Flamion in 2016 and calls Flamion the “suspect” who interfered with his life.