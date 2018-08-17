Soulard homeowner chased into his house by gun-wielding individual

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – A Soulard resident’s return home came with quite the unwelcoming surprise when an unknown gunman tried to make his way inside.

“There’s a part of me that’s still in shock,” said the homeowner, who wants to remain anonymous.

The homeowner caught the intense encounter all on his surveillance video.

The man in the video said he was headed to work earlier this week when he realized he forgot something and came back home.

“As I unlocked the door, something prompted me to turn around,” he said.

By that time, a blue Chevy Impala had pulled up in front of his house and two me exited the vehicle.

“I thought I saw what was a gun, but I wasn’t sure,” he said.

It didn’t take long for the homeowner to know for certain, as the gunman came sprinting towards him seconds later.

“I need to get the hell out of here and call 911,” the man said.

A motive is still unclear in this incident.

However, St. Louis police hope the public can help identify the gunman in the yellow hoodie.

Meanwhile, residents like Gary Strohmeyer are on edge after seeing the video.

“Frightening, for me and my son,” Strohmeyer said. “That that’s going on around this neighborhood. Everyone says Soulard is safe, but evidently, there’s more going on here than what meets the eye.”

Strohmeyer and other Soulard residents said they hope the armed individual and his accomplice are soon found and arrested.