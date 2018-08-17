Suspects lead police on chase following carjacking in Soulard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOULARD, Mo. - One suspect is now in custody after leading police on a chase following a carjacking in Soulard Friday morning.

Police say a couple reported a robbery and carjacking around 2 a.m. in the 2300 block of Ann in Soulard.

The victim told police during the carjacking one suspect stole the passenger's cell phone. The Real Time Crime Center was then able to track the victim's cell phone and follow the stolen SUV.

The suspects then led police on a chase from Soulard into east St.Louis. Police were able to stop the stolen vehicle, however, the two suspects took off running.

One man is in custody and now police are searching for a second suspect.

