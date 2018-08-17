× Three people wounded in Visitation Park shooting

ST. LOUIS – Three people were wounded in a triple shooting in a north city neighborhood, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said Friday.

According to Officer Michelle Woodling, a police spokeswoman, the shooting occurred around 2:50 p.m. in the 5400 block of Cabanne Avenue, located in the Visitation Park neighborhood.

Upon their arrival, police found two men with gunshot wounds. They were conscious and breathing. A third victim was located on the same block a short time later.

Woodling said the investigation was ongoing.