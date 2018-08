Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Looking for a less stressful commute?

St. Clair County Transit District teamed up with Citizens for Modern Transit to remind residents about the availability of its free Try & Ride program.

The Try & Ride program provides users with customized route information, helpful tips and tricks, and free fare for the first month.

Executive Director of Citizens for Modern Transit Kim Cella discusses the biggest benefits of public transit usage.