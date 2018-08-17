ST. LOUIS, MO — The overwhelming majority of people who wear contact lenses are guilty of unhealthy habits that could set them up for complications. Doctors say not enough people are practicing contact lens hygiene and safety. Wearing decorative, non-prescription contacts could also put your eye health at risk.
Unhealthy contact lens habits could cause health complications
