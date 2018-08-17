Volunteer track coach accused of having sexual relationship with student athlete

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. PETERS, Mo. – A volunteer track coach with the Fort Zumwalt School District has been accused of having a consensual sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student on the track team.

Ericka Oxford, 41, was arrested and charged with sexual contact with a student, a Class E felony.

According to court documents, the relationship went on from April to August while Oxford was a volunteer track coach at Fort Zumwalt East High School.

The probable cause statement shows the student admitted to St. Peters police detectives that he would sneak out of his house and get picked up by Oxford, who would then sneak him into her house to engage in sexual encounters.

Police said the teen admitted that on May 18, he left track practice with Oxford and went to his house to have sex, where his father discovered them in the act. According to police, the sexual encounters were happening one to two times a week.

The school principal, Mr. Brian Bishop, sent a letter home to parents that said, in part:

“St. Peters police assure me that none of the alleged contact occurred at school. The accused passed a thorough background check used for volunteers and was registered with the Missouri State High School Activities Association."

The school district has not said if the student involved will face any disciplinary action.