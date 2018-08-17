Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Looking for some fun events this weekend? Meteorologist Angela Hutti has some ideas for you and your family.

Weekends on the Web: Saturday & Sunday, August 18-19, 2018

Festival of the Little Hills

Date: Saturday & Sunday, August 18-19 ( Also Friday night) Venue: Historic Main Street District, Saint Charles, MO

Saturday: 9:30am-10pm, Sunday:9:30am-5:00pm

St. Charles largest event of the year, drawing over 300,000 visitors annually. The event features over 300 craft booth, demonstrations, live music at venues throughout the grounds, other entertainment, food and refreshments.

www.festivalofthelittlehills.com

Blessing of the Fleet and Boat Parade

Date: Saturday, August 18 Venue: Portage des Sioux, MO, On the Mississippi River

This year’s theme is "First Responders and Armed Services.” Boats will take off at 1:00pm from the Yacht Club of St. Louis and the Alton Marina. The blessing will be at 2:15 PM at Shrine of Our Lady of the Rivers. You can watch the parade from along the Great River Road.

http://www.blessingofthefleetstl.com/

Rock the Hops 2018

Date: Saturday, August 18 Venue: Various locations in downtown Alton, IL Time: 2:00-8:00pm

Tickets: $35 at the door

A celebration of music, art, and craft beer taking place across Alton, IL. The event features 25 musical performances, 30+ artists and vendors, and 25+ craft beers to sample from. This is a 21+ event. https://www.visitalton.com/events/detail/657/rock-the-hops

St. Louis World's Fare: Heritage Festival and Games

Date: Saturday & Sunday, August 18-19 Venue: World’s Fair Pavilion, Forest Park

Time: 11:00am-9:00pm both days Admission: Free

Celebrate the legacy of the 1904 World's Fair, Forest Park, and the St. Louis community of today. Enjoy great food, live music, historical exhibitions, an Artist Village with live art displays, and a Business Expo supporting innovative ideas and small business, The St. Louis World's Fare Festival is an event that has something for all to enjoy including a Ferris Wheel ride with a Unique and Beautiful view of St. Louis.

http://stlworldsfare.com/

Rise Up Festival

Date: Saturday, August 18 Venue: Washington Avenue, downtown St. Louis, MO

Time: 5:00pm-11:00pm Admission: Free

A variety of musical performances will take place at the festival, including headliners- Dirty Muggs (Dance/Funk/Hip Hop), Fat Pocket (Dance), and Top of the World (Dance Party). Local restaurateurs and artisan vendors will be providing food and wares at the Rise Up Marketplace and Artists on the Rise (emerging artists) will compete and show their work. Civil Life will be providing their special brand of microbrew.

http://riseupfestival.org/

Missouri State Fair

Date: Saturday & Sunday, August 18-19 Venue: Missouri State Fairgrounds, W. 16th Street, Sedalia, MO

Gates open daily 7:30am to 10:00pm

Tickets: Single Day Adult: $10, Seniors (age 60 & over): $7, Youth (ages 6-12): $2, Age 5 & under: Free

Parking: Free, VIP Public Parking: $5 per day (Donations to Missouri State Fair Foundation)

Saturday is Youth in Agriculture Day. $1 off adult gate admission with coupon available at Missouri County Extensions office. Sunday is Fair Finale/Half Price Day. $5 gate admission all day age 13+, $1 age 6-12

Full schedule: http://www.mostatefair.com/schedules/

Illinois State Fair

Date: Saturday & Sunday, August 18-19 Venue: Illinois State Fairgrounds

Time: Gates open daily 7:00am-Midnight

Tickets: Adults (13-59): $10, Seniors (60+) $3, Children (0-12) – Free

Parking: $5.00

On Saturday, members of more than 45 Park Districts from throughout Illinois entertain fairgoers across the grounds and host activities in Conservation World. Sunday is half price admission day as the Fair wraps up.

More information and full schedule: https://www2.illinois.gov/statefair/Pages/default.aspx

St. Louis Cardinals Baseball

Date: Saturday & Sunday, August 18-19 Venue: Busch Stadium, Downtown St. Louis

Saturday: 6:15pm, Sunday: 1:15pm Tickets: Prices vary, starting around $30.00

Vs. Milwaukee Brewers – The only weekend home games this month

https://www.mlb.com/cardinals/schedule/2018-08

River City Rascals

Date: Saturday & Sunday, August 18-19 Venue: CarShield Field, O'Fallon, MO

Saturday: 6:35pm, Sunday: 6:05pm Tickets start at $9.00

Vs. Normal Cornbelters – Saturday is Superhero and Princess Night Part II (10 character appearances)

http://www.rivercityrascals.com/home/

2018 Sinquefield Cup

Date: Saturday & Sunday, August 18-19 Venue: Saint Louis Chess Club, Central West End, St. Louis, MO

Time 1:00pm Admission: $10.00

This elite international event will feature 10 of the strongest chess players in the world. Over the course of nine rounds, these competitors will battle for $300,000 in prize money, points toward the Grand Chess Tour, and the coveted title of 2018 Sinquefield Cup Champion.

https://saintlouischessclub.org/civicrm/event/info?reset=1&id=7466

Flora Borealis

Date: Saturday & Sunday, August 18-19 Venue: Missouri Botanical Garden

Time: 7:00pm-11:00pm Tickets: $25 adults, $12 children – Discounts for Garden members

Doors Open at 7 p.m. for all ticket holders to stroll Garden grounds until sunset. Then visitors will embark on a 1-mile journey through iconic Garden locations transformed through a combination of lights, moving images, and sounds that bring the Garden to life like never before.

http://events.missouribotanicalgarden.org/flora

Great Museum Exhibits:

Destination Moon: The Apollo 11 Mission – St. Louis Science Center

https://www.slsc.org/

Sunken Cities: Egypt’s Lost Worlds – Saint Louis Art Museum

http://www.slam.org/exhibitions/sunkencities.php

Muny Memories: 100 Seasons Onstage – Missouri History Museum

http://mohistory.org/exhibits/muny-memories/