World’s best compete at the Saint Louis Chess Club for the Sinquefield Cup

ST. LOUIS - The 10 best chess players in the world will be at the Saint Louis Chess Club for the Sinquefield Cup, August 17-28. They begin a tournament Friday where the winner takes home $300,000.

This is the last tournament in the Grand Chess Tour before the top four players go to the world championship in London. The Current World Champion, Magnus Carlsen, of Norway will play his challenger, Fabiano Caruana, a St. Louis resident on August 25 at 1 p.m.

An autograph session will be held on Friday, August 17 at 4 p.m. at Kingside Diner. Chess Club 10 Year Documentary Premiere after closing ceremony August 28 at 7 p.m. at the Chase Park Plaza

The Mission of the Chess Club is to spread the educational benefits of chess. In the 2017-2018 school year, the Saint Louis Chess Club served led approximately 195 after-school chess clubs and taught in 292 classrooms during the regular school day.

Sinquefield Cup

August 17 - August 28th

Rounds Live Daily at 1:00pm

Saint Louis Chess Club

4657 Maryland Ave