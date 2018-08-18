City of Pine Lawn awarded a ‘Let’s Play Grant’ for $15,000

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PINE LAWN, Mo. - Mayor Terry Epps is a native of Pine Lawn, MO, a graduate of Normandy Senior High School, Class of 1986, and is currently keeping his community first for a second term.

The City of Pine Lawn was awarded a Let’s Play Grant from the KaBOOM! Dr Pepper Snapple Group for $15,000.

Mayor Epps wants the community to know about their KaBOOM! Dr. Pepper Snapple Group Playground Build Day taking place next Saturday, August 25th. The Playground Build Day begins at 7 a.m. and is located at 2502 Arden at Lexington.

Anyone who wants to volunteer should contact Mayor Epps no later than Wednesday, August 22nd.

City of Pine Lawn Playground Build Day

7am

2502 Arden in Pine Lawn; about 2 blocks west of Kienlen and Lexington in Pine Lawn.

For more information, visit www.pinelawn.org.