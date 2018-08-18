Coleman, Lankford and Brecheen inducted into the Cardinals Hall of Fame

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Ballpark Village was packed Saturday afternoon as the St. Louis Cardinals inducted 3 new members in the Cardinals Hall of Fame. Vince Coleman and Ray Lankford were voted in by fans. Harry Brecheen was selected by a red-ribbon panel.

Brecheen had a 0.83 era in World Series play.

Coleman stole 110 stolen bases in his rookie year, a rookie record that still stands.

Lankford had five seasons with at least 20 homers and 20 stolen bases, ranking 5th all-time in Cardinals history in those categories.