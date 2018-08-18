Community Resource and Health Fair provides free health screenings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - People's Family Corporation invites everyone to a Community Resource and Health Fair happening Saturday, August 18 at 10 a.m.

Part of People's Family Corporation's goal as a health facility is to keep you from getting sick. At People’s Community Resource and Health Fairs we provide an outlet for those who don’t or can’t make it a regular habit to get to the doctor for regular screenings. So onsite screenings will be offered. We want our community to be proactive about their health screenings.

There will be entertainment by Pieces of The Family, Tammie Holland, DJ Kutt from Radio One, and much more.

5701 Delmar Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63112

Saturday, August 18, 2018, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

For more information, visit peoplesfamilystl.org.