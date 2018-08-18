Missing 12-year-old found

UPDATE: Missing 12-yer-old found safe.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – St. Louis County Police are on the lookout for a missing 12-year-old female thought to be traveling with a 26-year-old male. Police say 12-year-old Tijana Stojanovic left her residence in the 2800 block of Telegraph Road around 5:30 pm Friday, August 17th to meet up with Pierre D. Macon.

Police say she may be in the company of Macon, who is said to be driving a 2007 Chevrolet Malibu.

Tijana Stojanovic is 5 feet 4 inches tall, 135 pounds, has blonde hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white tank top, blue shorts, and white Puma shoes. Macon is an African-American male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 150 pounds, black hair, and brown eyes.

If you have seen or know of the whereabouts of Tijana Stojanvic or Pierre Macon, please call 911 or the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.