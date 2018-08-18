Police investigating homicide in the JeffVanderLou neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – A young man was shot and killed in a north St. Louis Saturday afternoon. The shooting happened on North Grand and Sullivan Street.

St. Louis police say the man had been shot in the head.

The incident happened just after 1 p.m. Police say when they arrived on scene the man was unconscious and was transported to a hospital, but didn`t survive the shooting.

St. Louis homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

According to the most recent report on St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department website, there have been more than 110 homicides so far this year, 68 of those cases are still open. Saturday’s homicide brings the number to 114 homicides for the year.

Almost all of those homicides involved a gun. The report shows that of the 110 people killed; 87 were African-American and an overwhelming majority were men.