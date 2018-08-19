Lawsuit filed against the Riverview School District over education of homeless children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO - The You Paid For It Team is looking into a lawsuit that's been filed against the Riverview Gardens School District over its treatment of the children of homeless families.

The lawsuit filed in federal court says Riverview Gardens was slow to enroll two homeless children and failed to provide needed transportation. It says the actions of the school district is in violation of a federal law designed to make sure homeless kids can get the same education as everyone else.

We talked to the lawyer who filed the case, as well as to the spokesperson for the school district who insists they did nothing improper.