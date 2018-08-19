Local woman diagnosed with breast cancer as a teen hosts 7th annual fundraiser

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Alissa’s Hope is a volunteer-led St. Louis based charity helping provide grants to our local hospitals to cover gaps in insurance and to help improve patient care. They are looking for sponsorships for their larget fundraiser, PINKAPALOOZA.

PINKAPALOOZA is in its 7th year. The fundraiser was started by a group of friends celebrating Alissa’s 10th year in remission from breast cancer. She was diagnosed at age 17 and has since celebrated her 18th year in remission. Alissa’s Hope has raised over $200,000 in the last 7 years.

PINKAPALOOZA VII, From the Shadows. A Halloween Themed Trivia Night, September 29th, 2018 at the Moolah Shrine Center in Creve Coeur. The event is SOLD OUT but we are looking for sponsorship.

To make a matched donation:

Alissa’s Hope

PO BOX 1443

Maryland Heights, MO 63043

For more information, visit www.alissashope.com.