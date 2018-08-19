× Police asking for public’s help identifying Walgreens robbery suspect

ST. LOUIS COUNTY – St. Louis County Police officers are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a robbery of a Walgreens in South County.

A little before 10 p.m. Saturday, officers from the South County Precinct responded to the Walgreens located at 2700 Telegraph Road.

A suspect entered the business, immediately approached the cashier, and displayed a large knife. The suspect demanded the money from the cash register and took an undisclosed amount. He fled the scene on foot and was last seen running east down Jefferson Barracks Drive.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5’8” tall with a thin build. At the time of the incident, he was wearing dark clothing and a ski mask.

There were no injuries in the robbery.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is investigating the incident.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.