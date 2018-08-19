Popular South City park playground vandalized

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Vandalism at a neighborhood playground has residents upset in south St. Louis. There is graffiti on several pieces of equipment at the Botanical Heights Park Playground.

Residents on social media say they first noticed it Sunday morning.

One of the swings is spray-painted on the front and backside with red scribbles, the metal plates on two other swings have also been spray-painted, along with the little library. Neighbors say they often see parents out here with their little kids and they’re disappointed to see what’s happened here especially with everything the community has been doing to revitalize the neighborhood over the last decade or so.

No word on if the suspects were caught on surveillance, but the Botanical Heights Neighborhood Association says it plans on reaching out to Brightside St. Louis to help get the graffiti cleaned up.