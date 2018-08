Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSON, IL - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says one person has been shot and another person is in custody after a shooting Sunday afternoon in Williamson, Illinois. Authorities say the shooting happened around 1:30 pm this Sunday afternoon in the 1200 block of Williamson Avenue.

The front side of the home was struck by several bullets.

Police say one person was hit and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspected shooter is in custody.