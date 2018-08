Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - To celebrate their 10th Anniversary, The Fountain on Locust wants to hear your Ice Cream Story. If your story is selected, it will be featured online and in their menu for everyone to enjoy and you’ll receive a free ice cream martini or ice cream sundae. PLUS, you’ll be entered into a drawing to win an ice cream martini party for 10!

For more information, visit http://fountainonlocust.com/.