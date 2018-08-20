17-year-old shot and killed on his birthday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Homicide detectives are investigating a St. Louis teen who was shot and killed on his birthday August 18.

17-year-old Armond Latimore who's name was not immediately released was murdered shortly after he posted on Facebook about making it to his 17th birthday.

Police received the call just before 1:15 p.m. Saturday afternoon in the 100 block of North Grand at Sullivan.

Authorities tell FOX 2 Latimore was shot in the head outside a neighboorhood chop suey restaurant.

He was rushed to a local hospital but did not survive his injuries.

In an interview with our partners at The Post Dispatch, Latimore's mother Chandra Payne says she had gone to a store to buy ice cream to go with a cake to celebrate her son`s birthday when she got the call with the terrible news.

She calls her son a good kid and a helper.

Authorities say the investigation is still ongoing.