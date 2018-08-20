Celebrity waiter night benefiting St. Louis Crisis Nursery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - Chef Peter Barken of McCormick & Schmick’s in the West County Center visits Fox 2 News at 11 to discuss an upcoming celebrity waiter charity event benefiting the St. Louis Crisis Nursery.

Meteorologists Chris Higgins Glenn Zimmerman will be joining the stellar line-up of celebrity waiters for the event.

The celebrity waiter event is scheduled for Thursday, August 23 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Bravo! Cucino Italiana, McCormick & Schmick’s, and J. Gilberts in the West County Center.