× Charges filed in downtown St. Louis murder

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged a 36-year-old man in connection with a murder that took place last week in downtown.

According to Officer Michelle Woodling, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a man was shot and killed around 11 a.m. in the middle of the business district.

Bike officers quickly responded and were able to take the suspected shooter into custody.

The suspect, Danny Keys, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He was jailed on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

Detectives said Keys and victim have had disagreements in the past and that the two men frequent the Mark Twain Hotel, known as a safe haven for transients. The men were arguing over another acquaintance when the shooting broke out.

This was the third homicide downtown in 2018 and the 114th homicide this year.