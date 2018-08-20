Chef Jeff Mauro on how families can save time meal prepping

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – During the hectic back-to-school season, the time crunch for preparing home cooked meals is upon us. Most parents would agree that anything that helps save time is crucial when it comes to weekly meal planning.

Food Network star chef Jeff Mauro joins Fox 2 News at 11 live via satellite to discuss the challenges families face with meal prep.

Mauro, a Chicago native, was cast in season 7 of the show “Food Network Star” and won the competition by combining his passions for cooking with comedy, which also landed him his own series, “The Sandwich King.” He also hosts a daytime show on the Food Network called “The Kitchen,” which is in its 15th season.