Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…TUESDAY…AUGUST 21, 2018

Our cool front from Monday motoring to the east as the big…weird for summer low pressure lifts up into the Great Lakes…we will be in the northwest flow for Tuesday…gusty winds…15 to 30 m.p.h. especially in the morning and early afternoon…weird, changeable skies…a mix of clouds and sun…neat skies to watch…quiet skies Tuesday night…an pretty nice weather for summer for Wednesday and Thursday…some rain and storms returning for Friday and Friday night.