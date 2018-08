× Fire crews respond to two-alarm fire in Maplewood

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. – Firefighters respond to a two-alarmed fire in Maplewood.

The fire broke out in the 7300 block of Manchester Road Monday morning.

Emergency crews have closed down Manchester Road to traffic near the fire.

Tune in to FOX 2 at 6a.m. for more details on this developing story as they become available.