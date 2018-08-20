Gateway Arch host birthday party for designer Eero Saarinen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- The Gateway Arch Park Foundation is hosting a birthday party on Monday, August 20 for the man who designed the arch.

Eero Saarinen would have been 108 years old August 20. Saarinen won the international design contest for the national monument.

To honor Eero and his vision, the new Museum at the Gateway Arch now features an exhibit gallery dedicated solely to the Arch. The “Building the Arch” gallery highlights the many facets of the competition and the construction of the monument.

His daughter visited St. Louis for the reopening of the arch museum last month.

Mondays' party is at the Arch Visitors Center from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. People can sign an oversized birthday card and enjoy be free cupcakes.