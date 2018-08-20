× Kansas City police investigate 3 homicides over 12-hour span

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Kansas City police are investigating three separate homicides over a 12-hour span.

KMBC-TV reports that police found 36-year-old Gabriel Edgar on Interstate 435 around 3:45 a.m. Sunday. About an hour later, police say a man was shot and killed. Police say the third victim was found shot to death around 3 p.m. Sunday.

Police spokesman Lionel Colon says it has “been a tragedy of a week.” Police haven’t released information about a motive or suspect in any of the cases. Colon says police “rely on the community to come forward and help us fill in the blanks.”