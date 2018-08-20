× Man facing charges for shooting neighbor’s dog

Molalla, OR (KPTV) — A Molalla man is facing charges for shooting his neighbor’s dog.

Clackamas County deputies arrested Preston Gorbett on a charge of aggravated animal abuse in the first degree. They said he shot an 8-year-old lab in the face on his neighbor’s property Friday night.

The dog, named Rudy, is expected to survive.

However, Rudy did have serious injuries and deputies rushed him to the vet for surgery.

FOX 12 spoke with Gorbett, who said he shot Rudy because the dog looked like it was going to attack him.

“I’m sorry that their dog was injured,” Gorbett said. “I feel bad that the dog suffered. Anybody who knows me know that I would never intentionally harm an animal in that manner.”

Gorbett has been released from jail and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

FOX 12 also reached out to Rudy’s owner but have not heard back.