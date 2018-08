× Military helicopter makes emergency landing in Festus

FESTUS, Mo. – Monday’s thunderstorms forced a military helicopter to land in a business parking lot in Festus.

The Chinook helicopter landed in the Taytro’s Bar and Bistro lot between Highway A and Highway 61.

The pilot was caught in the storm and had to make a landing.

No injuries were reported.

It’s expected the pilot will take off when the weather clears. The helicopter was on its way to Connecticut.