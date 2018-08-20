× Missouri Secretary of State investigates problems at O’Fallon polling place

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The office of Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft has opened an investigation after hearing reports of a polling place opening late on the day of the August 7 primary election.

According to Ashcroft, the polling place at the Monticello Courthouse on Dunmore Circle opened approximately 90 minutes late.

The secretary of state’s office received complaints on social media and by telephone that the polling place doors were locked.

State officials contacted the St. Charles County election office and were told the doors were locked and malfunctioning due to a lightning strike. It was later learned the building owner had changed locks and the local election judges did not have the correct key to enter the polling place.

The unofficial vote tallies in the Republican and Democratic primaries for House District 102 were within one-half of one percent, close enough for any of the candidates to request a recount.

Ashcroft has asked any registered voter who could not cast a ballot because of the problem to contact the state elections division at 800-669-8683.