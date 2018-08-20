Pam Hupp gets new court date for November

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. - Lawyers for Pam Hupp appeared in court Monday for a pre-trial hearing.

For the first time since she was charged with murder, Hupp did not appear in court. She may have waived her appearance because it ended up being solely a discussion of when to have the next court date.

O’Fallon police arrested Hupp in August 2016 for the murder of Louis Gumpenberger. Hupp had claimed Gumpenberger, a man with disabilities, was trying to kidnap her.

A police investigation found Hupp lured him, after first trying to lure two other people. Hupp reportedly plotted the murder for days, in a twisted plan to make her look like a victim. Prosecutors believe she was hoping to get authorities to back off on looking into Hupp for another crime: the 2011 unsolved murder of Betsy Faria.

The next court date was set for November 20 at 9 a.m. Her trial is slated for June 2019. Jurors will be bused into St. Charles County from Clay County so the courts can find people who don’t already know about Hupp or the case.