ST. LOUIS - The pet of the week is Lolita, a 10-month-old big bundled of energy!

She's a fun-loving girl with plenty--we said PLENTY--of puppy energy, so she'll do best in an active household where her family can help burn the energy off.

Lolita is potty-trained and does well around other dogs, cats, and kids.

You can visit Lolita at the Metro East Humane Society at 8495 IL-143 in Edwardsville, Illinois.

For more information, visit MEHS.org or call 618-656-4405.