ST. LOUIS – St. Louis homicide detectives have been called to railroad tracks near Dogtown for a report of a body found. Police were alerted by a call for help needed at Knox Avenue and Manchester around 2:30 pm Monday afternoon.

Investigators could be seen laying out evidence markers were the human remains were found.

