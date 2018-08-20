Free police recruitment program starts August 21

ST. LOUIS- Interested in a career in law enforcement but not really sure what it’s really like?

Individuals 19 and older are invited to participate in the free pre- St. Louis Police Academy Recruitment Program sponsored by the Ethical Society of Police.

The program prepares attendees for the St. Louis Police Academy.

Sgt Clarence Hines and officer Brandi Neil joined FOX 2 to discuss what you would get for free in the 10-week course.

The next session begins August 21 and runs through October 25. Classes will be held every Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m

To register call (314) 478-8140 or email preacademy@esopstl.org

Ethical Society of Police Pre-Academy Recruitment Program

Urban League

3701 Grandel Square

Midtown St. Louis