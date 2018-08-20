× South St. Louis credit union customers report money stolen in security breach

ST. LOUIS – More than two dozen customers reported money stolen from their accounts at an American Eagle Credit Union in south St. Louis City.

“I feel like my money is not safe. That’s all the money that I had and now it’s gone. I’m just very upset,” said Michelle Quarles.

Many feel frustrated and violated, some of whom were left nearly penniless after a breach at American Eagle Credit Union.

“For some reason, I just said, ‘Somebody withdrew all my money from my savings’ and everybody rose their hands up and said ‘Oh wow, we’ve all been scammed,'” said Vedran Saldo.

Customers said at least 30 people were waiting in line when the credit union opened Monday morning after realizing their cards had been hacked over the weekend. Many of those customers said they still had their cards in their possession.

St. Louis police said they need your help identifying a man who placed a skimmer on an ATM at the south st. louis branch in late July.

“I was crying. I work hard for the money that I do have and even though it might not seem like it’s a lot, that’s all that I had,” Quarles said. “And to see it dwindling away as I look at my cellphone with the alerts coming to my phone, saying that the money is being withdrawn, I just had a meltdown.”

Quarles said she had $900 stolen in less than a minute.

Marisol Pfaffs said $2,000 from her checking and saving accounts were completely wiped out.

“I was crying when the clerk said it happened to me four times because I thought that’s just horrible that individuals just don’t think about other individuals, because there are a lot of people that don’t have a lot of money and they just live from paycheck to paycheck,” she said.

While investigators and credit union officials try to determine where the breach happened and how many were impacted, American Eagle Credit Union released a statement saying, in part, “We have become aware that our members are being affected by card fraud via ATMs at the south St. Louis branch and those affected members will not be liable for any resulting unauthorized charges…”

Any customers who believe they’ve been a victim of fraud is asked to contact the credit union at 800-325-9905, as well as the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

“As soon as I leave here, I’m supposed to go to the police station and file a police report and email them the replace report number. She said it’s going to help with the case,” said Saldo.

Many customers said that the credit union told them they’d try and reimburse them within the next couple of days.