ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis blues helped break ground on their new practice facility in Maryland Heights Friday. The team is now gearing with some great theme nights for the upcoming season.

Ashali Vise talks about the Blues announcement of 18-19 theme nights including the return of Hockey Fights Cancer, Military Night, Star Wars Night, and newly added themes Barkin` For the Blues, WWE, Soccer Night and more.

Single game tickets go on sale Friday, August 24 at 10 a.m.