ST. LOUIS - With the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 Congress and the President radically altered the financial landscape for spouses contemplating a divorce. Some of the changes under the new tax law effective January of 2019 will be challenging to plan around.

Family law attorney Jonathan Marks visits Fox 2 News in the Morning to talk important information regarding how your taxes will impact spouses thinking about a divorce and those trying to reach a fair settlement.