ST. LOUIS - Jonny Wade was just seven- years- old when headaches at school quickly escalated to a malignant brain tumor.

For a year he endured numerous brain and eye surgeries, radiation, tubes all over his body, but even with the pain Jonny put others first, saying "I don't want any other kid to have cancer."

Jonny battled for nearly a year before dying in his families arms.

Kimberly Wade, Jonny's mother and founder of Kids Shouldn't Have Cancer Foundation joined FOX 2 to discuss the many initiatives the foundation are funding in Jonny's honor.

3rd Annual Kids Shouldn`t Have Cancer Foundation Gala

Saturday, September 8th

6PM

Hilton at the Ballpark

1 S. Broadway

Downtown St. Louis