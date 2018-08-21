× Animal crackers uncaged after 116 years

The animals have been uncaged.

After 116 years, the animals shown on the front of Barnum’s Animals, the animal cracker packaged and sold by Nabisco, are no longer shown in cages.

The gorilla, giraffe, lion, zebra, and elephant are instead shown roaming a grassland field.

The change comes following a 2016 complaint from PETA.

“Given the egregious cruelty inherent in circuses that use animals and the public’s swelling opposition to the exploitation of animals used for entertainment, we urge Nabisco to update its packaging in order to show animals who are free to roam in their natural habitats,” PETA said in the letter to Nabisco.

The new boxes are now on store shelves across the U.S.