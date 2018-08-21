Bayer replaces Monsanto signs during ‘Day One’ transition

ST. LOUIS – You may notice a new sign if you’re driving on Lindbergh in Creve Coeur, Missouri. The Monsanto sign has been replaced with one that says Bayer: Crop Science Division. They’re calling the Monsanto integration, “Day One.”

Bayer crop science board member Liam Condon writes in a blog post, “Today is an exciting day for Bayer and for the future of agriculture, as we officially welcome our new colleagues and begin advancing together to tackle one of the biggest challenges of our time: How to feed a growing population while using fewer resources.”

Last week German pharmaceutical company Bayer AG says it can now start integrating U.S. seed and weed-killer maker Monsanto Co. after completing the required sale of some of its crop science business.

Bayer became Monsanto’s sole owner in June but had to hold off on integrating Monsanto while it completed divestments demanded by regulators. Its acquisition of Monsanto cost some $63 billion including debt.

Bayer said in a statement that, now that it is no longer required to keep the businesses separate, it has gained the ability to “become actively involved in defense efforts” in legal disputes including those involving Monsanto’s popular Roundp weed-killer.

A jury in San Francisco recently awarded $289 million in damages to a dying man who claims Roundup gave him cancer.

Today is #dayone as @MonsantoCo becomes @Bayer4CropsUS. It's been a long time coming and I'm so excited the new challenges and opportunities are finally here! #advancingtogether pic.twitter.com/bmmo9L2j4f — Stephanie Yunker (@sly4science) August 21, 2018

Day 1 — we are finally there. What an exciting moment for @Bayer and #agriculture. We are welcoming more than 20,000 new colleagues around the world. Looking forward to #advancingtogether as #ONE🎉 pic.twitter.com/QbeZ9ETKrX — Sven Theobald (@SvenTheobald) August 21, 2018

United by our commitment to #innovation and #sustainability and driven by our strong sense of responsibility, we are #AdvancingTogether to shape agriculture and help farmers, consumers and our planet thrive: https://t.co/YAsHGBezYH pic.twitter.com/c3kUmqiGXt — Bayer AG (@Bayer) August 21, 2018