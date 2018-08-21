× ‘Big City’ Matt Adams returns to the Cardinals

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals claimed former first baseman Matt Adams off waivers from the Washington Nationals on Tuesday.

The Cardinals drafted Adams in the 23rd round of the June 2009 First-Year Player Draft. He played with the Cardinals from 2012 to May 2017 before being traded to the Atlanta Braves. He’s batting .257 with 18 HR and 48 RBI in 94 games with the Nationals this season.

Adams, who earned the nickname “Big City” while in St. Louis, is expected to join the club within the next few days.

Matt Adams “Big City” wanted some salsa when the Nationals were in town last week..Cordially I had to deny him of that request due to conflicting interests.. Now my friend I shall bathe you in it! #ItsGottaBeTheSalsa🍅🌶🔥 — Matt Carpenter (@MattCarp13) August 21, 2018

The club also activated pitcher Carlos Martinez, 26, from the 10-day disabled list. He went on the disabled list July 31 for a right shoulder strain and missed 19 games. In 18 starts with the Cardinals this season, Martínez has a 6-6 record with a 3.41 ERA, striking out 98 batters in over 100 innings.

Meanwhile, outfield Dexter Fowler was moved from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list. He was initially put on the DL earlier this month after fouling a ball off his left foot and suffering a fracture during the August 3 game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Infielder Patrick Wisdom was optioned to the club’s Triple-A affiliate in Memphis.