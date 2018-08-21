× Double shooting leaves 1-man dead near MetroLink stop

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead near a MetroBus stop on Grand Boulevard in Midtown St. Louis.

Homicide detectives on scene have taken over the investigation.

Police tell Fox 2 that a fight that started a Chipotle and made its way down to the Grand bus stop, where one man fired several shots. A person shot in the face was one of the participants in the fight. Another man at the bus stop was also hit and later died from his wounds at the hospital.