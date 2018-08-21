× Family of Affton man killed in duck boat tragedy files lawsuit in federal court

ST. LOUIS – The family of Bill Asher, the Affton man who died in the duck boat tragedy has filed suit. The U.S. Coast Guard wants federal prosecutors to investigate the deadly sinking of a Missouri tourist boat.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says this is only to consider a potential criminal investigation.

Last month, the duck boat sank amid strong winds, killing 17 people, including nine people from an Indianapolis family.

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office is also conducting a criminal investigation.

The duck boat attraction owner says it is cooperating with the investigations.

A $200-million-dollar lawsuit has been filed by the Indianapolis family involved in the sinking.