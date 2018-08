Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Forest Park officials want your input on the final phase of the connected waterways project.

The St. Louis City Parks Department and Forest Park Forever are hosting an open house Tuesday, August 21 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Forest Park visitors center.

They want to know what you think about streams to connect the park's lakes, enhanced fishing, and improved water quality.

Approximately $8 million dollars of public and private money will be spent to link the east waterways.