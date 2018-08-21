× Granite City Schools consider discipline after dance team takes controversial photo shoot

GRANITE CITY, Ill. – The Granite City School board meets in special session Tuesday to discuss a controversial dance team photo.

A dance team member snapped the pictures of her fellow teammates during a promotional photo shoot event with the Granite City Police Department.

In the pictures, the dancers strike a pose on the police cruiser while the coach stands on top. The pictures got posted to social media and some people commented that the poses by the Granite City High School dance team were inappropriate.

The superintendent says the promotion backfired. Explaining it was supposed to be something fun with various extracurricular teams and the police department that took a wrong turn.

The school board meets Tuesday, August 21 at 5 P.M. to decide whether the students or their coach should face disciplinary action.

Granite City police had no comment.