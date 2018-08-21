Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - More than 20 percent of out-of-hospital cardiac arrests happen in public places. Every second counts when a person has a cardiac arrest. Yet less than half of out-of-hospital cardiac arrest victims receive CPR from a bystander. According to the American Heart Association, about 90 percent of people who suffer an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest die.

Danielle Devito, a ParaMedica and American Heart Association volunteer, visits Fox 2 News at 11 to discuss the importance of learning hands-only CPR and a new training program utilizing kiosks.