Man stops to help another, ends up getting robbed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ill. - A man stopping to help another in Illinois ended up getting robbed at gunpoint early Tuesday police said.

The victim was flagged down a woman around midnight near his home on College Street near State Park Place.

According to police, the victim got the stranded women's car running again and accompanied her to make sure she got home okay.

On the way, she picked up another man and when the car had problems again, the perpetrator pulled a gun on the victim.

The robber stole the victims' cash and he and the woman drove away.